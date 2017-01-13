Congress leader’s son killed in Noida-Greater Noida expressway accident

The 28-year-old son of senior Congress leader from Dadri, Pitambar Sharma, died in an accident on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Thursday night. The incident occurred when the victim, Vaibhav Sharma, was crossing the expressway near Mahamaya flyover. Police said a speeding Maruti Swift hit him from the rear.

“The occupants of the car rushed the victim to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was arrested,” said Amarnath Yadav, station house officer (SHO), Sector 39 police station.

Vaibhav’s father Pitambar Sharma is a senior Congress leader. He had contested the last assembly elections and had also recently organised a rally in Dadri for former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Following the news of Vaibhav’s death, hundreds of Congress workers and supporters gathered at Sharma’s residence to express grief.

“The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, reports of which are awaited. The car was seized for further investigation,” said Yadav.

Due to lack of foot overbridges near (FOBs) around the expressway, pedestrians risk their lives by crossing the road amid traffic.

In another incident, an unidentified man was killed near the same spot on Friday morning. Police said he was walking on the roadside when an unidentified vehicle mowed him down and fled from the spot.

“A case was registered against unidentified persons in this matter. We are investigating the case,” said Yadav.