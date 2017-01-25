Constable shot at by duo fleeing on bike in Noida

A 24-year-old constable of Uttar Pradesh police was shot at by an armed assailant in Chotpur Colony in wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said constable Brijesh Yadav was attacked around 4am when he was on patrol duty in a PCR van along with another constable Rajiv Kumar.

The patrolling team found two youths on motorbike with a bag and signalled them to stop. The men tried to flee the spot and the PCR van gave chase.

The duo, on a white Karizma motorcycle, was chased for 1km by the police team. The constables closed in on the two suspects and a fight ensued between the policemen and the suspects.

During the scuffle, one of the suspects allegedly opened fire on Yadav. A bullet him on his right hand and he was rushed to Fortis hospital, where his condition is stable. The police party returned fire, but the assailants escaped after ditching their motorbike.

Superintendent of police Dinesh Yadav said, “After the incident, constable Rajiv Kumar informed the nearby police station. The area was cordoned off and documents and the bike were seized. On the basis of those documents, the addresses of the culprits were traced.”

Police said the accused have been identified as Ashwani and Subodh Yadav, residents of Kannauj and Farukhabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Teams have been constituted to nab Subodh Yadav. A case under relevant sections has been registered at Phase-3 police station of Noida.

Yadav, who hails from Sambal, was recruited in police in 2016 and is presently posted at Chijarsi, the police said.