Landfill construction begins, residents smell pollution

The Greater Noida authority has started construction of a boundary wall of the proposed landfill site and the waste-to-energy plant in Astoli. The plant is being set up to scientifically dispose of solid waste generated in Noida and Greater Noida.

Noida came into existence in 1976 and Greater Noida in 1992. Around 660 metric tonnes of municipal waste is generated every day in Noida and 200 metric tonnes in Greater Noida.

However, there is no landfill site to dump the waste. The solid waste generated in the two cities is dumped on vacant plots and roadside, in the absence of a scientific mechanism.

“We started construction of the boundary wall on January 23. We aim to complete it by March-end,” Anand Mohan Singh, general manager of the Greater Noida authority, said.

However, residents of Astoli (Greater Noida), where the 110-acre landfill site and waste-to-energy plant are being set up, are objecting to it on the grounds that it will pollute the environment, including groundwater and the air.

“Officials claim that it will not give out a foul smell as they will use scientific methods to convert the waste into energy. But we do not trust them as the landfill sites and waste plants in Delhi stink,” Rahul Kumar, a resident of Astoli, said.

Environmentalist Vikrant Tongad had also complained to the Uttar Pradesh State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and demanded that the authority follows environmental norms during the construction of the landfill site so that it does not affect the ecology.

“I have demanded that the authority obtains clearances from the central ground water board to extract groundwater for construction work at the landfill site. The authority should take special steps such as using recycled water, ensuring that no damage is caused to wetlands and using only non-polluting fuel for the construction and operations of the waste plant,” Tongad said.

Following the complaint, SEIAA has sought a report from the Greater Noida authority on the project.

The Greater Noida authority said it will follow the environmental norms so that it does not impact the ecology.

“Villagers need not worry because we will adhere to the norms. The waste-to-energy plant at the landfill may be functional only by 2018 as it is time-consuming to complete all procedures. Once the work on the boundary wall is over, we will develop a 100-metre wide green belt on the periphery so that residents do not suffer due to the foul smell,” Singh said.