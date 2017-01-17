Control room set up for voters to register complaints

A control room has been set up at the Jan Suvidha Kendra on the collectorate premises for voters to register complaints. The staff has also been deputed in three shifts of eight hours each. The control room can be reached by dialling toll-free number 18001805326.

On Tuesday, a register was made available for registering complaints. “Presently, we are getting calls about voter cards and the inclusion of names in voter lists,” an official at the control room said.

Tej Pal Singh, a sub-registrar and in-charge of one of the shifts of the control room, said, “The function of the control room is to help voters by forwarding their complaints to the election officer concerned. I have requested voters to lodge complaints, specifically mentioning the violations being done by any candidate, the form of violation and the place of the violation. Complainants should also mention their contact number so that the staff can contact them for the redressal of the complaint.”

Singh said, “Suppose one finds a candidate distributing saris or other material things, including cash to voters, he/she must immediately inform the control room. We will send the report to the official concerned. As the location will also be specified, a team will reach the place immediately and catch the candidate red-handed, and take action as per election rules.”

“Even complaints of serving/supplying liquor can be made to the control room. We will forward the complaints to the excise department and the police station concerned,” Singh said.

“Complaints about intimidation or misbehaviour by candidates can also be lodged. This includes communal speeches that can incite tension. Such incidents must be immediately reported to the control room or even to nearby police or election officers,” Singh said.

Besides the shift in-charge, four other employees are on duty to register the complaints.