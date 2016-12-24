Corporation launches ₹133 crore plan to clean sewage trunk lines

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC) on Saturday initiated ₹133 crore trunk line rejuvenation of the decades-old 25km sewage network of the city. The project is approved by the Central government under its Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

The agencies that have got the tenders will desilt, clean, repair and provide internal PVC coating to the four major trunk lines in Ghaziabad, that lead to two sewage treatment plants at Dundahera, near NH-24. According to corporation officials, the trunk lines are choked with silt and have not been properly maintained due to lack of funds and equipment.

“The project will impact nearly 90% of the city’s residential areas which have been suffering from the major issue of sewage backflow for years. The project will also increase the durability of the trunk lines by another 20-30 years,” RK Yadav, corporation’s executive engineer (water works department), said.

At present, the sewage gushes to the 56MLD (million litres a day) and 70MLD plants at Dundahera, which are working below their capacity due to blockage in the trunk lines.

“Once the project is completed, expected in two years, the sewage overflow issue will be resolved. The trunk lines are laid 25-30 feet below the ground and a lot of specialised equipment and funds were necessary to carry out this process. Nearly 50%-70% of the 25km lines are choked at present and only a part of the sewage is carried to the STPs,” Ashu Kumar Verma, city mayor, said.

Rajendra Tyagi, municipal corporation, “Major colonies such as Nehru Nagar, Raj Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Vivekanand Nagar and other most of the city areas are connected to the sewage lines and are suffering due to sewage backflow. Further, the sewage is also flowing into nearby drains, leading to unhygienic conditions and also affecting river Hindon.”

According to statistics, the 56MLD STP is able to treat only 40MLD sewage while the bigger 70MLD plant treats nearly 44MLD per day. The corporation, however, spends nearly ₹1.80 crore per annum for the operation of the two STPs.