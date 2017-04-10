Corrupt officials were just following orders from seniors, says UP transport minister

Defending officials of transport department, minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday said that they had no larger role in corrupt practices in the department as they had to send ‘shares’ to the higher-ups in the previous government.

Singh, who was on a visit to Ghaziabad, inspected several bus stands in the district and said that government’s priorities include clean buses along with safe and comfortable journey of passengers.

The minister of state, who holds independent charge of the transport department in Uttar Pradesh government headed by Yogi Adityanath, inspected the Kaushambi and Sahibabad bus stands and stressed that the officials now assume responsibility and work in the best interest of passengers.

“There was corruption in almost all the departments previously in UP. What can you expect from an officer when a ‘monthly package’ was to be provided to higher ups? Such practices depend mostly on the one who leads the state and his ministers. Under CM Yogi Adityanath, we will root out such practices and provide clean governance,” Singh said.

He stressed that ‘dalaals’ (middlemen) would be rooted out from every transport office in the district and crackdown is already underway against ‘daggamaar’ (illegally plying) buses and overloading of trucks.

“I don’t know much about what the officials did earlier. But now they have to fall in line and take responsibility. Everyone knew of the inspection on Monday, so they cleaned up depots and buses, removed garbage and set everything right. From now on, the inspections will be held sudden, without prior information. The issue of illegal buses and overloaded trucks has reduced considerably since our government took charge,” Singh said.

The minister also interacted with drivers, conductors and other staff at the UP Roadways depot in Sahibabad and gave directions for providing better facilities in rest rooms. He also said that several women passengers felt the need to induct buses from Kaushambi to Hapur around 10 pm as no such buses were available at present.

“Similar inspections are going on for every 301 facilities available in the state. We are checking up sheds, ticket counters and toilets, and rolling out directions for their proper maintenance. We have also asked the officials to expedite construction of Kaushambi ISBT into a modernised ISBT on public-private-partnership mode,” the minister added.