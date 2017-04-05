Councillor arrested in Ghaziabad for ‘objectionable’ Facebook post on Yogi Adityanath

A municipal councillor from Loni was arrested by Ghaziabad Police on Thursday for allegedly posting a defaced photograph of newly-elected Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on his Facebook wall.

A complaint was lodged against Ramkumar Chauhan by a member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, an organisation founded by Adityanath, at Loni Border police station. Chauhan was later sent to judicial custody following the FIR filed by Satendra Bansal, the district convener of Hindu Yuva Vahini.

Chauhan is stated to be a councillor from Ward 22 at Loni.

“The FIR was filed after we noticed that he had prepared a photoshopped picture of the chief minister and posted the derogatory picture over his Facebook profile. We immediately approached police and filed the complaint. His mobile phones have also been seized,” Bansal said.

According to a police official, the post on Facebook was deleted and the snapshot preserved for further investigation.

“The photograph was prepared using some photo editing software and posted on Facebook. We lodged an FIR under the sections of the IT act and arrested the councillor. We will now find out how he procured the picture and whether more persons were involved in the act,” Loni circle officer Srikant Prajapati said.

Apart from the provisions of the IT act, police also booked Chauhan under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code in which the executive magistrate did not grant him bail and sent him to judicial custody.

Chauhan’s Facebook wall has several pictures hailing Adityanath and also those against cow slaughter. On one of the posts in which Chauhan shared Adityanath’s picture, a Facebook friend advised him to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“BJP join kar le (You join the BJP),” Kuldeep Singh wrote.

In a similar incident in Greater Noida, police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly posting objectionable content on Facebook against Adityanath. Rahat Khan was arrested in March after members of Hindu Yuva Vahini filed a police complaint.

Khan’s case will be heard by a local court on April 7.