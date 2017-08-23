Court gives clean chit to Noida police in arrest of Jewar gang-rape accused

A local court in Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday rejected the application moved by the relatives of accused in Jewar gang rape case alleging foul play by the police in the arrest of the men upheld the investigation made by police in the matter.

The additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) court in Jewar gave clean chit to the Noida police after prosecution produced evidence before the court citing that the police have recovered stolen ornaments of women from the possession of the accused.

The Noida police on July 23 arrested four persons in connection with the case from Sabota underpass in Greater Noida after a brief encounter. The police said that the arrested men, Ashok, Jai Singh, Rakesh and Deepak, belonged to Bawariya gang and were involved in the highway heist, gang rape of four women and murder of a man on Bulandshahr highway on May 25.

Police also claims to have recovered looted ornaments from the accused.

However, a day after their arrest, mother of one of the accused moved court under section 156(3) of CrPC, claiming that her son and nephew were falsely implicated in the case by police and appealed for reinvestigation.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the her son Rakesh and nephew Deepak were arrested by Sector 58 police station on June 13 for plotting a dacoity, and were later released on bail on June 28.

The woman said in her complaint she alleged that after their release on bail on June 28, the police whisked them away to an undisclosed location and later on June 23 they were falsely implicated in Jewar gang rape by Noida police.

The counsel of the accused, Balraj Bhati, told Hindustan Times that the prosecution lawyer produced statements of investigation officer before ACJM court, claiming they have seized the looted ornaments of women from the accused, which is substantial enough for the arrest of the accused.

According to police, on the night of May 25, a gang of six men intercepted a Maruti Eeco van on Bulandshahr highway, gang-raped four women passengers, shot dead one man who resisted the heist and looted ornaments and cash from the passengers.