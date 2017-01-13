David Guetta’s Greater Noida show called off

French DJ David Guetta’s fans are in for a disappointment as his live concert scheduled in the city on Sunday has been called off. Unlike Bengaluru and Mumbai, where Guetta’s performance was cancelled due to law and order issues or not completing the formalities, the show in Greater Noida was cancelled by the organisers.

The show was to be held from on Sunday evening at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

Greater Noida city magistrate, Anjani Kumar, said the organisers did not follow up on seeking permission for organising the show at Greater Noida. “Around two weeks ago, they had sought an NOC (no objection certificate) for holding the show at the expo mart. However, they never followed it up. My staff told me that the organisers had changed their mind and were now planning to hold the show in Delhi,” he said.

An NOC is required from the district administration for holding such events. The certificate is issued after getting a go ahead from the police, traffic police, fire services and municipal authorities.

The city magistrate said the police report was also not favourable in view of the upcoming assembly elections. The police were of the view that it would be difficult to control thousands of visitors expected at the concert as elections in the district were round the corner.

Section 144 of the CrPC is already in force in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Guetta’s fans will now have to go to Delhi to enjoy the gig. His website shows the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi as the venue of his concert on Sunday.