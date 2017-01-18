Day 2: BSP man files nomination from Jewar, independent from Noida

On the second day of filing nominations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Vedram Bhati and an independent candidate filed their nomination papers, said Kumar Vineet, additional district magistrate and deputy district election officer.

Bhati, who has filed his nomination from Jewar on Wednesday, said, “I will ask for votes for development. In the BSP’s previous tenure, Gautam Budh Nagar district, especially Jewar, has witnessed fast development.”

Bhati is the sitting MLA from Jewar. In the last assembly elections, he had polled 67,524 votes, defeating Congress candidate Dhirendra Singh by 9,500 votes, a margin of 5.32%. The electorate strength at the time was 2,87,711 with 1,78,399 voters casting their votes. The polling percentage in Jewar constituency was 62.5%, the highest in the district among the three assembly constituencies of Noida, Jewar and Dadri.

The independent candidate, Anoop Khanna, filed his nomination from Noida.

Madhu Chaudhary of the Hindustan Awam Morcha (secular) has taken the form and is to file nomination on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a meeting of political parties and the district election authorities was called on Wednesday afternoon, but was attended by just two representatives of political parties – Anoop Tiwari from Samajwadi Party (SP) and Lal Singh Gautam from the BSP. ADM Kumar Vineet briefed them about the model code of conduct to be followed by their candidates.

Additional district magistrate Keshav Kumar said, “Printers and publishers have to inform us within 72 hours of printing any political pamphlets or other material, but no one has informed us till date. This means in the last 72 hours, no political material was published in the district. We will conduct raids and seal printing presses if they are found printing (such material) without informing us.”

District magistrate and district election officer NP Singh said, “Even Whatsapp messages sent by candidates will be included in their expenditure. The commercial rate card has been procured. Messages sent by candidates to media through groups too will be included.”