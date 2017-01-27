Delhi motorist falls into drain, rescued by police

A 30-year-old Delhi resident was rescued by the police after his car slipped off the road and fell into a drain. The incident took place at 2.45 am on Friday. Vikas Singh was driving on the wrong side of the road when his car fell into the Sahibabad drain.

The incident occurred at Site-4, Sahibabad Industrial Area when Singh was motoring back from his Noida office. He was headed towards his residence in Jhilmil Colony, Delhi.

“I did not want to take the U-turn a few metres ahead and hence started driving on the wrong side. However, there was a large pothole on the way while I was turning towards Ramprastha Colony. My car hit the pothole, went off-balance and fell into the drain,” Singh, who is a sales manager at an automation company in sector 9, Noida, said.

He said soon, he started to sink deeper into the water full of waste and effluents as it started seeping into his car. The doors of his car jammed and he couldn’t get out.

“I started shouting for help, though I doubt anyone heard me as the windows were shut and I couldn’t break them open. I was bleeding from my head and my legs had gone numb,” Singh, who is recuperating at GTB Hospital in Delhi, said.

Minutes after the car had fallen into the drain, a PCR van reached the spot and police officers started making efforts to get Singh out.

“The PCR was on patrol when the incident occurred. The sub inspector on duty at the time immediately reached the spot. He jumped into the drain and rescued the victim,” Anup Singh, circle officer, Sahibabad, said.

According to the SI who was on duty at the time of the incident, he was alerted by the noise as the car fall into the drain.

“I had heard a loud thud when the incident occurred. I rushed to the spot and started looking into the drain with a torch. Fortunately, we managed to pull him out before the waters consumed him. We got him admitted to the GTB Hospital,” Yogesh Sharma, the sub inspector who rescued Singh, said.

The police also managed to salvage the car.