Dera chief sentencing: Ghaziabad schools to remain shut, most Noida schools to stay open

In anticipation of mob violence on Monday, as the CBI court will announce the sentence of Dera chief Ram Rahim who was convicted in a rape case, all schools in Ghaziabad will be closed on Monday. A few schools in Noida will also be closed as a preventive measure despite a statement from the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, BN Singh, stating that there is no such need.

The Ghaziabad district administration has issued a directive to all private and public schools in the district to remain closed on Monday.

“In the wake of violence in Punjab and Haryana, to keep law and order in Ghaziabad, all private, public and government schools, government and private colleges and technical institutes will be closed on Monday,” said Ministhy S, district magistrate, Ghaziabad.

This directive comes after a bus was torched in Loni area on Friday. Violence spread across four states when hundreds of his followers allegedly went on a rampage post the HC verdict.

Incidents of arson and violence were reported from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Ghaziabad.

“Keeping in mind the current situation, there is no need to shut schools in Gautam Budh Nagar and no such directives has been given by the district administration. All educational institutions in Gautam Budh Nagar will be open on Monday,” said BN Singh.

However, a few prominent schools in Noida have decided to declare off day. All seven schools of Amity Group in Delhi, Noida, Vasundhara, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad will be closed tomorrow.

“Amity University, along with Amity schools, will be closed tomorrow as a precautionary measure,” said Savita Mehta, spokesperson, Amity Group of Institutions.

Lotus Valley International school will be closed on Monday. Delhi Public School, Noida has decided to change the school timings on Monday.

“In view of the current situation, please note that the timing for Nursery to class 1 is from 9.30am to 11.40am. From class 2 to 12, the school timing will be 8.15am to 1.15pm. Buses will ply accordingly and details will be uploaded on the portal in the morning,” a representative of DPS Noida said.