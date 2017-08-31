Despite ministers’ intervention, Noida buyers refuse to end protest

Amrapali homebuyers, who have been on an indefinite protest since August 12, refused to call of the stir even after getting assurances from UP ministers regrading redressal of their grievances. The protesters said they are not satisfied with the solution provided by the three ministers’ committee.

“The solution provided by the three ministers to finish stuck Amrapali projects is not practical and will not work out. Also, we no more trust that Amrapali will finish the project with the help of co-developers. Therefore, we have decided to continue our protest outside the builder’s office in Sector 62,” Hitesh Nakashi, an Amrapali homebuyer.

“The idea of getting a co-developer was tested by the builder and officials in the past as well and it failed to work. We will end our protest only after the minister gives it in writing that the government will deliver the flats,” he said.

Immediately after the committee of three ministers announced their recommendations to resolve buyers’ issues, protesters decided to conduct a meeting to plan the future course of action.

Fed up with the delay in getting possession of flats, homebuyers of the Amrapali Dream Valley housing project have been sitting on an indefinite protest since August 12, demanding an assurance from the government that their investments are safe.

“The minister’s solution is just an eyewash. The minister should give it in writing that we will get our flats. We are disappointed with the solutions suggested by the them. I have paid Rs 20 lakh in 2010 and need to pay only Rs 60,000 more to get possession. For the last seven years, the Amrapali group is making false promises. Now, the government is making another promise. I am disappointed with the response of the state government,” said PS Sharma, who had booked a flat in Verona Height project in Greater Noida West.

Buyers at the protest site said that the Amrapali Group stopped construction at the site four years ago.

“The ministers’ solutions will provide no respite for buyers like me. I have made a total payment of Rs 20 lakh in 2010 for a 2BHK flat. Now, I will have to wait for two more years,” said Sumer Singh, who invested in Golf Homes which was promised to be delivered in 2013.