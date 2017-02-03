Distribution of photo voter slips begin in Jewar and Dadri, Noida to follow on Saturday

Booth-level officers (BLOs) in the Dadri and Jewar assembly constituencies have started the distribution of photo voter slips to voters. In Noida, a majority of BLOs said they have not yet received the voter slips for distribution and expect to receive it on Saturday.

Initially, distribution was planned from February 1, but due to a delay in printing of slips, the process was delayed by few days. However, the administration hopes to distribute all the voter slips before February 11, polling day.

“I have not yet received the voters slip for distribution,”said Sneh Lata, BLO in Sector 20. Another BLO, Kirti Srivastava from sector 19, also said she was yet to receive the voters slip. BLOs of sectors 22,27 and 29 also echoed similar views.

Amit Kumar Singh,sub divisional magistrate said: “In the Noida assembly, out of a total of 483 booths, we have given voter slips to 240 BLOs and the rest of them will get in a day. In Dadri, of a total of 316 booths, only 50 BLOs are yet to be given the voters slips.”

“There is enough time, BLOs will be able to distribute each and every slip. Only those slips will be left where voters are not available during their visit,” Singh said.

In Dadri, some BLOs said they have not yet received the register for making entries. “I received the slips yesterday. Today I was to start distribution, but I have not got the register yet. I will start distribution tomorrow,” said Sadhna Sharma, BLO, Dadri, on Friday. Another BLO Buddnesh Sharma said: “I received the slip and have begun distributing them.”

VK Srivastava sub-divisional magistrate said: “In Jewar, all BLOs have been given the voters’ slip and the distribution process started on time.”

BLO Bal Kishan from Sirsa said: “I received the slips and started distribution from today.” Another BLO Gyanendra Kumar from Inayatpur said: “I received 1,300 slips. So far, I have distributed 400 slips.”