District admin uses short film to create awareness among voters

For the past two weeks, a two-minute short film on voter awareness has been doing the rounds in the cinema halls and multiplexes of Noida. Officials said that the film is to create awareness among young voters from the city.

The film, featuring district magistrate NP Singh, shows a politician indulging in corrupt activities such as offering liquor and gifts to citizens for votes.

As the politician and his henchmen are busy distributing gifts, a differently abled child makes a call to the police and the Election Commission, prompting them to reach the spot and arrest the culprits. The video ends with Singh making an appeal to the citizens to be vigilant when the code of conduct is in place and inform EC of any corrupt activities.

“Is this the democracy for which our forefathers had laid down their lives? Do you wish to pay homage to our martyrs? Do you wish to see a bright future for your kids? Do you believe in inclusive development?” Singh says in the video.

“If your answer is yes, then wake up and listen to the call of the Election Commission. Please cast your vote above your caste, religion and society and contribute towards a better India,” he further states.

The video has hit the right note with the residents of Noida. “I think it is a well-made video informing people about their role in a democracy. Unlike press notes in newspapers and bills on walls, videos are more appealing,” Utkarsh Saini, a resident of Grand Omax society who was at Spice Mall, said.

“The choice of casting a differently abled girl as the protagonist is praiseworthy as this will make citizens ponder as to why they are not contributing more. Every other day, we hear news about cash and liquor being seized during election rallies. There is no space for anti-social elements in our democracy,” Avantika Singh, a cinema-goer and resident of Sector 37, said.

The short film is being broadcast during the intermissions in film shows and in the voter awareness campaigns in colleges and schools.

“The video was made a fortnight ago, targeting the multiplex and mall going crowd and students of Noida. We have asked all multiplexes and movie halls in the district to compulsorily play the video during the intermission. We have also broadcast the video in voter campaigns held in institutions across the district,” Singh said.

“We showed this film to scouts in Rajkiya college a week ago and assigned each of them the task of assisting one differently abled person. We want to send out a message that ‘divyang’ people are also an important part of our society and democracy,” Singh said.