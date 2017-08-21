District administration to act against those defacing public property in Noida

To prevent the defacement of public property in Noida and Greater Noida, the administration will serve notices to the offenders who paste bills and posters on walls and boards along the road, officials said.

The decision has been taken by district magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar, BN Singh. He said that strict action will be taken against the violators.

“People have been using walls, sign boards for their personal benefit of by advertising paying guests, coaching classes, stationary works and others. Since these people have their contact numbers and details, they will be served notices and action will be taken against them,” said BN Singh.

Singh said more options are being explored as to how the problem can be stopped and Noida authority and Greater Noida authority are also being asked to stop it. The problem is much visible in the sectors of Greater Noida, which is very organised, Singh added.

People should take the responsibility to keep the city and that it will make them feel better to live, he added.

Meanwhile on Monday, member legislative assembly from Jewar constituency, Thakur Dhirendra Singh hit the roads and removed the posters from public boards in Greater Noida. He joined the campaign of residents who have formed a group – Active Citizen Team – and have been cleaning the walls.

The drive was started two months ago and it was supported by Dhirendra Singh, who cleaned a road signage in Beta 2 Sector of Greater Noida. The signage depicting the sector was all covered with posters and pamphlets.

Dhirendra Singh said, “Greater Noida is planned city where people love to live. I participated in this drive because it is important for all of us to contribute and ensure city is clean”.

He said volunteers send him pictures of such posters so that he could personally see that they are booked for such defacement.

“We believe the drive will create awareness among those people who deface the public property and it will also provide us support from the people. The participation of a public representative shows as how we should not give up,” said Alok Singh, one of the volunteers