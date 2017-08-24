District health dept forms panel to probe death of elderly patient, FIR filed

The district health department has formed a panel of three doctors, including an additional chief medical officer, who will inquire into the death of a 45 year old patient who died an hour after he was beaten up by a ward boy on August 22.

Surendra, the patient, was already critical when he was beaten up and the entire act was videographed by a local journalist through the window of the general ward at the MMG government district hospital. Dr NK Gupta, the chief medical officer, said that the panel of three doctors will inquire into the incident and will also ascertain the cause of death of the patient.

“The post mortem report of the victim will also be a part of the inquiry process. It will be used to assess what actually happened during the incident and whether the assault on patient led to his death. We are also in process of writing to the service provider with whom the ward boy was working. The contract of the company will also be reviewed,” Dr Gupta said.

“The inquiry by the panel will start on Friday and they will soon submit a report,” he added.

The MMG Hospital authorities forwarded a complaint to Kotwali police officials and briefed them on the incident on August 22.

“We have registered a non-cognizable complaint against Rakesh and are investigating the case. The FIR has been registered under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC. A memo on the death of the patient was also sent to us,” said Laxmi Chauhan, station house officer, Kotwali police station.

Surendra was found by hospital officials at the main entrance of the MMG district hospital on August 22 and was later shifted to the emergency ward for treatment. After treatment, he was shifted to the ward where Rakesh was seen changing his clothes and later beating him up.

The entire act was filmed through the window by a local journalist and the video was made viral over the social media. After this, the hospital officials swung into action, but Surendra succumbed nearly an hour after he was assaulted by Rakesh. He was later removed from serving at the hospital with immediate effect.