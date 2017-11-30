DMRC gives go-ahead for underpass at Mohan Nagar intersection

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which has completed the feasibility study for provision of a major underpass at the busy Mohan Nagar intersection, has given a go-ahead for the project. The Mohan Nagar intersection has been proposed as a major interchange for different extensions of the Metro in Ghaziabad.

“The DMRC’s feasibility study has said the underpass can be built at the busy intersection. It will be nearly 800 metres in length. The authority will now take a call on the construction aspect,” GDA chief engineer SS Verma said, adding that they will also give a presentation to GDA officials on the proposed underpass.

Officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) said the proposed Y-shaped flyover is estimated to cost Rs80 crore. It is proposed to start from Vasundhara side of the Link Road and will branch out towards the Hindon Air Base and Ghaziabad city. The stretch heading towards the Hindon Air Base will have two lanes, while the Ghaziabad city stretch will be a three-lane road, officials said.

The authority had first proposed the underpass in May 2017 but fund-crunch made it a non-starter.

The Mohan Nagar intersection is located on the six-lane GT Road. Several important roads—towards, Vasundhara, Lajpat Nagar, Hindon Air Base and Ghaziabad city— also branch out from here, and thus, the intersection experiences severe traffic congestion.

A Metro station is being built at Mohan Nagar as part of the under-constrction 9.41km route from Delhi’s Dilshad Garden to New Bus Stand in Ghaziabad.

In future, the GDA plans to extend the Anand Vihar-Vaishali Metro line to Mohan Nagar, and extend the proposed Sector-62 line to Indirapuram. With this, Mohan Nagar has been proposed as a major Metro interchange hub.

“The underpass is seen as a long-term measure keeping Ghaziabad’s growing traffic needs in mind. Before we take a final call on its construction, we would like to see the results of the short-term plan we have proposed to decongest the intersection,” GDA vice-chairperson Ritu Maheshwari said.

In November, Maheshwari had directed different agencies to pool resources and decongest the Mohan Nagar intersection. She had proposed a 10-point redevelopment plan, including measures like a U-turn towards the Sahibabad police station, raising the height of dividers, clearing the road of parked buses and autos, and providing more traffic islands for effective monitoring by the traffic police.

All measures suggested in the short-term plan are slated to get completed by December end.