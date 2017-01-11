Double murder accused who gave police the slip in 2011 arrested

The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday night arrested a double murder accused who fled while being held in police custody at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi in 2011.

A history-sheeter from the Kavi Nagar police station area of Ghaziabad, Ashok Pehlawan had 28 cases of heinous crimes against his name, including that of a double murder Sadarpur in Ghaziabad.

The case in question dates back to 2008 when Pehlawan and his henchmen opened fire on property dealer Satish Yadav and his security guard, Dharmendra Yadav as they were driving home from a wedding party. The property dealer was at the wheel of his Toyota Innova as the assailants let fly. While Satish and Dharmendra died on the spot, his other security escort escaped with injuries.

“He had lived in Karnataka, Kerala and Gurgaon. He fled police custody in 2011 while being admitted at AIIMS for a kidney ailment. He was also convicted and handed a life term in a murder and abduction case. He married a Nepalese woman after his first wife was murdered,” Rajiv Mishra, additional superintendent of police, STF (West), said.

Ruby Yadav, Ashok’s first wife and a former zila panchayat member from Dhaulana, was gunned down in broad daylight at Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad in March 2011. Police said he was returning from Mussoorie in Uttarakhand when he was nabbed at the toll plaza in Meerut. He was brought to Kavi Nagar police station.

Ashok had surrendered in court in the double murder case and lodged in Dasna jail. In June 2011, he was taken to AIIMS after complaining of illness. Four policemen had been deputed to watch him at the hospital. However, he managed to give them the slip and fled in June 2011. He had since been on the run. The Ghaziabad police had also put a reward of R5,000 on his head.