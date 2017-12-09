Double murder: Fear takes up residence in Greater Noida high-rise society

The murder of a mother and daughter residing at Gaur Avenue in Greater Noida and the subsequent arrest of the 16-year-old son, who confessed to the crime, have left residents of the apartment complex in shock.

Many expressed trepidation that the boy may ultimately return to his home someday and live among them.

The double murder which took place on the night of December 4 has given the jitters to the residents.

The residents of the high-rise society in Gaur City township, Greater Noida West, are yet to come to terms with the tragedy even as more details about the crime emerged on Saturday with the detention of the boy.

“The entire society is talking about the boy’s arrest and how he can escape severe punishment as he is a juvenile in conflict with law. They fear that he may return to his house in the next two to three years. If that happens, there is nothing we can do to stop him as he would have completed his sentence. But, right now, we are in no mood to entertain him,” said Aman Bansal, who stays in the same

block where the murders took place.

On Monday night, the 42-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter were bludgeoned to death in their house.

According to the police, the boy killed the duo in a fit of rage with a cricket bat and later used a pizza cutter and a pair of scissors to disfigure their faces.

He then fled the house with ₹2 lakh and boarded a train to Ludhiana from Old Delhi railway station.

From there, he kept travelling to various places by train before being apprehended from Varanasi on Saturday.

As soon as news of news of his detention reached the housing society, a meeting was called to discuss security issues at the apartment complex.

“A variety of issues were discussed in the meeting and we agreed on increasing the number of security cameras and installing iron grills in the common balcony of each floor. We have also informed the security guards to question every minor who is on his own inside or outside the society. They have also been told to report any resident who is found loitering after 11pm and confirm through the intercom that everything is well in their house,” Bansal said.

However, even residents realise that these security measures won’t a stop a crime at home.

“Many people in the society think that this boy is dangerous. I don’t believe there is a need for him to be counselled and we should wait for the court verdict,” said Ashish Agarwal, another resident.

Located on the border of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, Gaur City is a townshiip that is home to several thousand residents across different avenues and blocks.

The high-rise society where the incident took place has tight security measures and an extensive CCTV camera network to monitor the movement inside and outside the society.

“There are CCTV cameras everywhere in the society and they are placed in such angles so that no can escape the surveillance. We have ID cards for helps, drivers and other staff and no one is allowed entry without verification. But there is nothing we can do about crimes at home,” said a security guard, requesting anonymity.