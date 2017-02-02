Dream Girl campaigns for BJP woman candidate in Modi Nagar

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) star campaigner and actor-turned politician Hema Malini on Thursday urged voters, especially women, to help secure a win for BJP’s woman candidate in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. She was addressing a gathering in Modi Nagar assembly segment in Ghaziabad.

Hema, who is also the MP from Mathura, arrived at the venue by helicopter almost three hours late after attending a rally in Baraut area of western UP. Being a crowd puller, she was roped in by the party to campaign for Dr Manju Shiwach, the Modi Nagar candidate of the BJP.

“Today, time is important in view of assembly elections. This golden chance will go away if you do not select a party that works for development. In 2014, you all chose PM Modi who is the only one who is working selflessly for the country and for the people. All previous PMs did nothing for the country, youngsters, women and farmers, as PM Modi is doing. So, you need to strengthen his hands and choose party representatives in the election,” she told the gathering.

Since noon, thousands of people, including women and farmers, had arrived at the venue on foot, tractor trolleys and in autorickshaws to get a glimpse of the yesteryear Bollywood star. Many students skipped classes for

the ‘dream girl’ of the 1970s and 80s.

Hema greeted the crowd with chants of “Radhey Radhey” and introduced herself as the MP from Mathura, the birthplace of lord Krishna. Despite arriving late, the crowd waited patiently to hear her.

“I got attached to the BJP as this party is for all and not for any religion or caste. This party works for all, especially the poor. So, I got attached to the party and been with them for the last 10 years. Earlier too, I have appealed for different candidates, and people have listened to me and made the candidates win,” she said.

She also conversed with the section of women and girls who had arrived at the venue in large numbers.

“I am pleased to see the women and girls who have arrived here. In my previous rallies, I did not see much presence of women. I request you to vote for the party and help the woman candidate win. This will help you and your daughters get a secure and golden future,” she told the women.

Dr Manju Shiwach is contesting her first election and she is the only woman candidate fielded by any major political party from Ghaziabad district. She is pitted against two sitting MLAs, Wahab Chaudhary from Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA Sudesh Sharma. The other strong contender from the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance is Ram Asre Sharma.