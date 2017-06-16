Duo from Meerut held for stealing bikes from Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested two alleged vehicle thieves on charges of entering Ghaziabad daily from Meerut and making away with stolen vehicles. The police said that the duo then sold the vehicles to a scrap dealer in Muzaffarnagar.

The two were nabbed from near Dasna toll plaza on NH-24 after police teams chased them for over five kilometres.

The duo, Zeeshan and Shahnawaz, aged 24 and 21, respectively, are related and used to mostly steal bikes parked in public places. The two had stolen a bike from Shastri Nagar on Thursday afternoon, around 2.30pm, but the owner spotted them.

“The owner took a lift from a biker who was passing by and chased them. In between, he found a police team and signalled to them about the thieves fleeing with his bike. We got on a patrol bike and chased the two accused. They rode onto Hapur Road and then towards NH-24. When they slowed down near the toll plaza, the police team nabbed them,” said Beenu Singh, sub-inspector, Kavi Nagar police station.

Following their arrest, they revealed that they came to Ghaziabad almost daily from their house in Lisadi Gate, Meerut for stealing bikes, according to the police.

“After stealing bikes, we used to go to Muzaffarnagar where the stolen bike was handed over to Sadiq, a scrap dealer. He used to dismantle the bikes and sell them for parts. We were paid Rs5,000 per bike. We were unemployed so we started stealing bikes and even prepared master keys to unlock them,” Shahnawaz said.

Following the information about Sadiq, a police team also went to search him at Muzaffarnagar but he fled.

“The two have accepted their involvement in stealing more than 100 bikes in the last couple of months. We also recovered three bikes on their instance. We were also able to connect these two bikes to cases of vehicle thefts. The bikes were parked amid bushes in Kavi Nagar industrial area,” Singh said.