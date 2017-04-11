Eight held for vandalising two liquor vends in Greater Noida

The Noida police arrested eight people, including four women, for vandalising two Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and countrymade liquor vends in Sutiana area of Greater Noida on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident took place around 11.15am, when a group of men and women from Sutiana village and its nearby areas gathered outside the liquor vends and demanded their closure. A case has been registered at Ecotech-3 police station.

Police said the mob allegedly entered the shops and beat up a salesman and threw over two dozen cartons of liquor bottles outside the shop.

The salesman tried to stop them, but he was thrashed.

The bottles were smashed with batons and liquor was set on fire. The drama continued for an hour leading to a traffic jam on the road.

A police team reached the spot after receiving a call and brought the situation under control.

Over a hundred people had gathered at the spot,

affecting the traffic movement. Women were found

throwing cartons from inside the shops.

“By the time our team reached the spot, the protest was on and eight people were found on the spot vandalising the two vends. A case of mischief against unknown persons has been registered and investigations are underway,” said Avdesh Awasthi, station house officer of Ecotech-3 police station.

This was the second protest in two days against liquor vends in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Earlier on Monday, women and men vandalised vends selling IMFL and countrymade liquor in Barola village.

A case has been registered against 59 people.