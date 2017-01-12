Engg student comes up with device for ‘smart dustbins’

A B.tech first year student from a Ghaziabad engineering college has come up with a device for dustbins that will inform authorities about the solid waste collected once it is filled to a certain level.

The device will come in handy for the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, which often draws flak from residents for failing to empty dustbins in residential wards.

“The device consists of a combination of GSM system, micro controller and an infra-red sensor. The sensor is installed at a certain level inside the bin. Once the bin gets filled up to that level, the sensors will be activated and an SMS will be sent to specific mobile numbers. The bin can also be programmed to send messages to several phones,” said Pawan Kumar, who hails from Raj Nagar.

“I got inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Modi who laid a thrust on Clean India. I have often seen garbage spilling over from dustbins on to streets and this was an issue that required urgent attention. So, I conceptualised the project,” Kumar said.

He is pursuing his computer science from Sanskar Educational Group, located along NH-24. The prototype costs nearly R6,000 and is fully developed by Kumar with some financial help from the college authorities.

“He is in his first year at our college and got inspired to do the project. He required help in terms of guidance for programming, etc, which we provided. We also provided infrastructure and some financial assistance to him,” said Dr Bhawna Agarwal, director, Sanskar Educational Group.

Agarwal said the college authorities on Thursday held a function to inaugurate the project and will approach Ghaziabad municipal agencies soon.

“The bin can be of any size as the device is sensor-based. The sensors can be adjusted to any level of the bin. We will now be projecting the device and will also meet Ghaziabad agencies and tell them about the benefits of the device,” she said.

City mayor Ashu Verma, meanwhile, said he will soon meet the student and encourage him to take up more such projects.

“The corporation has plans to develop underground dustbins in future. I think, the device can be roped in as a pilot project. The student will also get motivation for his work,” he said.