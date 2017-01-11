Expelled from BSP, ex-RS MP joins BJP in poll-bound UP

Former Rajya Sabha MP from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Narendra Kashyap, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its Delhi headquarters on Wednesday.

Expelled by the BSP last year, Kashyap hails from Ghaziabad and enjoys enviable following in western Uttar Pradesh. His induction into the saffron fold is tipped to boost the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming polls.

He was ushered into the saffron camp at a function in the Capital on Wednesday and led an exodus of a sizeable chunk of supporters and loyalists from nearly all the districts of western UP, which will poll in the first phase on February 11. His saffron switch has set off buzz that he may be angling for a ticket for the ensuing polls. The BJP has not put out its list of candidates so far.

“I didn’t set any terms and conditions for joining the BJP. Getting a ticket is not my priority. I was inspired by Modiji’s style of functioning. It’s up to the party to decide if I’m good enough to win a ticket. I wish to be a sincere and loyal BJP member,” Kashyap, also an advocate, said.

His term at the Upper House expired in July. He was named in the FIR in a dowry death case after his daughter-in-law Himanshi was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Sanjay Nagar residence on April 6, 2016. He was even lodged at Dasna jail in Ghaziabad along with his wife and son. His daughter-in-law was found with a bullet in her head.

Her father, Hiralal Kashyap, also a BSP leader from Badaun, filed an FIR against the MP’s family. Both families were locked in a bitter court battle and Hiralal opposed the MP’s bail plea at both the lower and high courts.

Taking note of the raging feud between the two leaders, the BSP leadership expelled both saying their court battle had brought a bad name to the party.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the former MP got bail from the Allahabad high court in July and was even seen with Hiralal at a prayer service for his daughter-in-law at their Sanjay Nagar address in September.

Sources said Kashyap’s move to the BJP could lead to hectic lobbying for tickets for five assembly segments in Ghaziabad. Several local BJP leaders have already begun jockeying for tickets in the district.