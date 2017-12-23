Expert agency may be asked to probe GD Goenka death case

The magisterial inquiry ordered by the Ghaziabad district magistrate into the mysterious death of class 4 student, Arman Sehgal, has been finalised and the report may recommend a probe by an expert agency, sources said.

The class 4 student had died under mysterious circumstances on the premises of the GD Goenka School on August 1. Following the student’s death, his parents had approached the Ghaziabad district magistrate, who initiated an inquiry to probe an alleged laxity or negligence on part of the school authorities.

Arman’s parents had also lodged an FIR against school officials for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence. The school authorities had later approached the Allahabad high court in a bid to quash the FIR.

According to official sources, the inquiry may highlight the alleged issue of non-functional CCTV cameras, irregularities found in the medical room and any alleged violation of safety standards.

During an initial inspection of the school following the incident, the additional district magistrate (city) had found a non functional oxygen cylinder and absence of medical staff from the room and other issues. During the inspection, the medical staff had said the staffer had gone to attend some other teacher when Arman was brought to the medical room after he suffered injury.

Sources said the alleged irregularities highlighted in the inspection report will also be a part of the inquiry.

“The recommendations of the inquiry report will be studied and proper action will be recorded based on the findings,” said Ritu Maheshwari, district magistrate.

Sources said the inquiry report may also highlight the issue of cleaning of the incident site where the child had fallen during the incident.

The school authorities have already maintained that Arman had fallen which led to his death.

Recently, lawyer representing Arman’s parents, had also moved the state human rights commission against the alleged laxity in investigation by police.

“This court takes a very serious view of the manner in which the investigation is being conducted and complacent attitude of repeated informing the Court that the report of Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow is still awaited,” the high court in its November 28 order had said.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 16, 2018.