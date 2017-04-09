Family of Ghaziabad man who burned to death in car allege foul play

The family members of 25-year-old former flight manager, Zaif, raised suspicions of foul play behind him being burnt alive on being trapped inside his car. A Verna car hit an electricity pole in the wee hours of April 5 at Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad and caught fire.

Zaif’s father, Mohammad Zubair, who is the general manager (sales) of an automobile company in Delhi, inspected the burnt car and said that it the car could have been hit from the rear. Zubair said that he started suspecting foul play after he found his son’s jacket in a small garden near the incident site.

“How was the jacket found some distance away from where he got trapped inside the car. He could not move out of the car and his remains were found on the passenger’s seat and not on the driver’s seat. Also, he was driving for the last five years and never indulged in rash driving,” Khan said.

Zaif’s uncle Javed Khan said that they were told by locals that many were clicking pictures of the incident or capturing a video through their mobiles. “Had anyone intervened, Zaif may have been saved,” he said.

The family also approached the Shalimar Garden police post on Saturday and requested them to investigate Zaif’s phone calls, WhatsApp chats and other communications to check the sequence of events that led to the incident.

“Zaif generally went to the gym around 5.30am but he left home around 3.45am on the day of the incident and did not inform anyone. When I called him around 6.45am, he did not answer and I thought he was busy in the gym, as he was to soon appear for the final round of an interview with an airline. It is surprising that he had left home that early,” Zubair said.

The family members said that they will give a written complaint to the police.

The Verna car in which Zaif got trapped in the fire incident was purchased in 2014. He had left home after picking up the keys from inside the house and locked the house from outside. His family opened the door of the house with a set of duplicate keys.

Zubair had also purchased an iPhone-7 for Zaif on March 31 but it was not found at the site of the incident. It is suspected that the phone was also burnt down.