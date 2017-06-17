Family of Jewar rape victims meet SSP in Noida to discuss case

Family members of the Jewar gang-rape, murder and robbery victims, along with Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Dhirendra Singh met the Noida police chief Love Kumar on Saturday afternoon to enquire about the progress in the case.

The police have been claiming that they are taking every possible measure to solve the case but no arrest has been made yet.

“Victims of Jewar incident were getting worried about the lack of development in the case. I took them to meet the Senior Superintendent of Police in this regard. We also wanted to ask about any leads in the case and if there has been a significant breakthrough in the investigation. Unluckily, no arrest has been made till now,” said Singh.

Kumar assured the affected party that the accused will be arrested soon and their best personnel are working the case. “The SSP told us that the police want to arrest the correct gang behind such crimes. The police are expecting a positive result soon. It’s a dangerous gang and it is difficult to track them because they don’t even carry mobile phones,” Singh said.

The Noida police have been working in coordination with their Haryana and Aligarh counterparts to get a lead in the case. Incidents such as Jewar rape have been reported near borders of other places in NCR as well and the police are combing such cases.

On May 25, around 1.30am, eight members of a family travelling in a car from Jewar to Bulandshahr were stopped on the Jewar-Bulandshahr Road by six men. The family was robbed of Rs50,000, valuables and when a male member tried to thwart the attempt, he was shot dead. Four women were also allegedly dragged to a nearby field and gang-raped.