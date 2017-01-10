Federation of RWAs asks residents to enrol in voters’ list

The federation of Noida residents’ welfare associations (FONRWA) has appealed to residents to enrol themselves for voting. Those who have been missed out from the voters’ list can register online before January 12 or do so with booth level officers (BLOs) between January 12 and 16 at the RWA office of their sector.

The Election Commission is set to issue a final draft of the list on January 12 and will finalise the list on January 17. The federation also sent a circular to its member RWAs in this regard.

The state assembly election is scheduled in seven phases in the state in February and March. Gautam Budh Nagar will go to polls on February 11.

“We estimate that the names of 20% of those eligible are missing from the voters’ list, which is why we have appealed to the BLOs to hold a five-day campaign between January 12 and 16. BLOs will visit each sector with the list of electoral rolls. Those eligible but have been missed out from the list can enrol themselves between January 12 and 16 at the federation office or at the association office of their sector,” AN Dhawan, secretary general of FONRWA, said.

City magistrate Ramanuj Singh has asked BLOs to provide Form 6 to residents in their respective areas for the inclusion of names in the voters’ list.

“The Election Commission will come up with a list on January 12. One can apply online for the inclusion of their name and revision of the list before January 12. They can also meet the BLO who will visit their sector along with the FONRWA members,” Singh said.

The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar (GBN) NP Singh has appealed to residents to help BLOs and provide them with the correct information for the revision of electoral rolls. “We still have a couple of days remaining for enrolment. If there is a change in the address or an issue with the spelling of their name, voters can contact the BLO of their area for getting it updated,” the district magistrate said.