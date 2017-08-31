File FIRS against builders, Urban minister tells Noida police

Uttar Pradesh urban housing minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday directed the senior superintendent of police Love Kumar to file FIRs against builders if buyers demand the same.

Thousands of homebuyers, who have so far failed to get flats delivered even after years of delay, have been demanding that FIRs be lodged against the errant builders.

The police, however, are yet to file FIRs against builders as they “enjoy clout in the power circles”, homebuyers claimed.

Khanna directed that FIRs be filed after homebuyers alleged that the police are lenient on builders and they do not pay attention to buyers’ grievances.

In around 300 stuck realty projects in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway, around four lakh homebuyers are at sea not knowing when they would get their dream homes for which they have already made payments.

Annoyed buyers often go to file FIRs in police stations so that they get justice and the builder face legal hassles, but no FIRs are filed, alleged homebuyers.

“The police should not refuse to lodge an FIR against builders. I have asked the police chief to help buyers get justice as per law. Why should police refuse lodging an FIR? Buyers have the right to get justice with the help of law,” Khanna said.

The police have in the past filed FIRs against the two major realtors — Manoj Gaur of Jaypee Group and Anil Kumar Sharma of Amrapali Group.

“But the police do not conduct a probe to put the builders behind bars as they do with the other ordinary accused. We demand that the police treat builders as they do ordinary citizens and act as per law,” said Sumer Singh, an Amrapali homebuyer.

Most homebuyers want FIRs to be lodged against their respective builders under charges of cheating, fraud and financial embezzlement.

Khanna in a meeting with the homebuyers in Greater Noida authority’s office on Wednesday assured all legal help in this regard. after his assurances, several buyers have sent their complaints to SSP Love Kumar.

“Homebuyers have given me 20 complaints against 20 builders for lodging FIRs. We will conduct an investigation to ascertain the veracity of the charges. If the charges are correct, we will lodge FIRs as per law,” said Love Kumar, SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar.