FIR lodged against Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar for blocking traffic in Noida

Noida Police has lodged an FIR against Big Boss season 10 winner Manveer Gurjar and his supporters for obstructing traffic and causing ruckus.

On Tuesday, a grand welcome was organised by Manveer’s fans to celebrate his recent win on the popular reality show.

The people, who were looking after the function, had taken permission to hold the celebrations at Noida’s sector 46 park but things went out of control when it led to a traffic jam outside the venue.

Manveer Gurjar and his supporters throng a public ground in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Though permission was taken for holding welcome function at sector 46 park but his supporters had blocked traffic for hours opposite Sadarpur police chowki which had caused inconvenience to public,” Sector 39 SHO Amar Nath Yadav said.

“FIR has been lodged against Manveer and his supporters for obstructing the traffic,” he added.

