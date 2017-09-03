Fire breaks out at Gaur City-1 in Greater Noida

A fire broke out at Avenue 6 society at Gaur City-1 in Greater Noida on Sunday morning when some mechanics along with workers were laying gas pipelines.

No casualty was reported in the incident, police said.

The incident took place when pipes were being laid by the workers near a park of the society where a meeting of residents was going on.

The pipes were being connected with the help of welding, causing a spark that led to the fire, police said.

After the fire, the workers fled from there and the blaze rose to the second floor. Residents immediately vacated their flats, police said.

However, no one was hurt.

“When the incident took place, our flat was locked. We were outside and I got call from a resident. The glasses of the window were shattered due to the fire, but no damage was seen inside the flat,” Ashutosh, a resident.

Residents and security guards of the society rushed to the spot and used fire extinguishers and piped water to douse the flames. The fire was brought under control within half an hour.

Station house officer of Bisrakh police station, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, said, “The work of the pipeline is still in progress. Fire erupted from the welding machine and rose to two floors. We got information after which police personnel and fire officials rushed to the spot. No one was injured in this incident. The fire caused minor injuries to the flats. The workers were appointed by a contractor and no case has been registered in this regard.”