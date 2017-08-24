Fire exchanged in Greater Noida, 3 arrested, 2 cops injured

Three men who allegedly opened fire on a police party near Sakipur roundabout in a bid to escape were arrested by police from Ecotech-3 area after an hour-long encounter. The exchange of fire left five men injured, including three criminals and two policemen.

Wounded men were shifted to the district hospital in Noida and their condition is stable now, doctors told the police.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm, when police personnel from Surajpur led by inspector Manish Saxena had laid a checkpoint near Sakipur roundabout. The team of eight personnel was checking the vehicles, when five men arrived on two bikes. Before they could be intercepted for checking, they opened indiscriminate fire on the team. However, no one received any injury.

Police said that three bullets hit the left window of the police vehicle that was stationed near the checkpoint. As police also started retaliating to the gunshots, the three men fled from the spot.

Anit Kumar, circle officer, Greater Noida-3 said, “Inspector Manish Saxena sent an alert and was following them. They were intercepted again near D park in Ecotech-3 area and opened fire on the policemen.”

Among the five men, two managed to escape on one bike, while the arrested trio left behind their Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and ran towards the fields. By the time, police personnel of various police stations had gathered and cordoned the area.

Suniti, SP (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar said, “The trio was opening fire as a result of which the policeman ran after them and two other managed to flee on their bike.”

During the exchange of fire, two policemen from Badalpur police station received injury. The two policemen head constable Vikas and constable Nitin received injury in hand and back respectively.

The accused have been identified as Shyam Veer, 27, Kalu, 25, residents of Dankaur and Vikas, 27, resident of Kalipura in Greater Noida. All of them have received injury in their legs, said police.

Police said that they will question the trio after their condition improves. However, it has been found that the three men were previously involved in robbery and attempt to murder cases.

Police recovered three countrymade pistols, six live cartridges, eight used cartridges, five mobile phones and bike from their possession. The Bajaj Pulsar Bike RS 200 was looted by them three week ago from a student in Knowledge Park.

Police said the absconding persons have been identified as Govind and Rohit and they were on a red bike, which police is suspecting might be Apache.