Fire in two industrial units in residential areas in Ghaziabad

Two major fire incidents took place in Ghaziabad on Thursday keeping the fire department officials on toes to douse the fire which took place at Rajiv Colony in Sahibabad and at the Site IV Industrial Area, one after the other within a span of several hours.

During the first incident, a plastic material melting unit caught fire around 3.30am on Thursday and the fire later engulfed several nearby residential houses. According to officials, the unit was illegally operational in the residential area. No casualty was reported in the two incidents.

“The plastic material stored in the basement caught fire and soon the fire engulfed the upper two floors. The fire started probably due to an electric short circuit. Since the entire area is residential, the nearby houses developed cracks and residents ran out of their houses as soon as the fire began to rage,” said Abul Abbas, fire station officer, Sahibabad.

The issue of illegal units and small factories in residential areas of Sahibabad claimed lives of 13 labourers in November 2016 at nearby Shaheed Nagar.

“Rajiv Colony, where the fire incident took place on Thursday, is even more congested than Shaheed Nagar. We will approach the National Human Rights Commission on Monday and submit petition about illegal factories running in residential area,” said Rajiv Sharma, a human rights’ activist.

“People ran out during wee hours and a part of factory collapsed over the two electricity poles. It could have proved life threatening for residents who were running around. It is a clear cut case of laxity by officials who have allowed such factories to operate freely,” he added.

Following the incident, additional district magistrate Priti Jaiswal reached the spot and assured locals about closure of such factories. However, she did not take calls on Thursday evening.

“We will soon take up a drive along with police, pollution department and magistrates to crack down on illegal factories. After the directions by the National Green Tribunal, nearly 40 factories have also been closed down during earlier such drives,” said Prem Ranjan Singh, joint magistrate.

On the other hand, the fire department officials were also busy in helping out Noida fire department to douse the fire that took place at Haldiram’s unit in sector-68 on Wednesday night. From there, they rushed at least 10 fire tenders to Rajiv Colony and the fire could be controlled fully only by 1pm.

“From there, we diverted two fire tenders to Site IV Industrial Area where a fire stated at an industrial unit but it was doused within an hour after the incident was reported around 8.30am. There was no casualty reported and fire was completely doused within an hour,” he added.