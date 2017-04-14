Firemen renew pledge to serve public on remembrance day

Pledging their allegiance to duty and the safety of public, Phase 1 firemen of Noida Police observed Fire Service Remembrance Day on Friday morning.

April 14 is celebrated as Fire Service Day across India in remembrance of the 66 brave firefighters who lost their lives in Bombay Dock Fire accident in 1944. The fire accident saw more than 800 people losing their lives along with the firefighters and the day is remembered for the ultimate sacrifice made by men in the line of duty.

Reminding the Noida firemen of their duty towards the public, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Yadav said, ”Though we may not enjoy the perks of a regular job, the satisfaction we get after serving the public is of utmost importance to us. Whenever the firemen are on duty, they are risking their lives for the safety of public and this spirit should remain alive in all of us.”

Yadav also recounted the efforts of the district fire department to save the lives and properties from fire accidents this year.

“In 2016, in Gautam Budh Nagar district, a total of 1,359 fire incidents occurred in which our firemen saved the lives of one person and three animals apart from preventing damage to properties worth ₹357 crore. We applaud the courage of our firemen who are dedicated to serve the public,” said Yadav.

The district fire department will also observe a fire safety week from Friday morning during which they will conduct campaigns and hold rallies to sensitise the public on fire safety.

“We will take out a rally of fire service vehicles around sectors 127, 128, 132, 135, 137 and other areas, sensitising people on fire safety. We will also be visiting hospitals and schools to speak to students and residents about fire safety measures,” said Sushil Yadav, fire station officer, Phase I.

The fire department has also issued an advisory for the Noida public to be followed in summer.

“The number of fire incidents increase manifold during summers, so it is crucial to follow necessary fire safety measures. One should always switch off gas cylinders after cooking, use candles and matchsticks properly, install new wires in the house in case the old ones get rusty and always inform us in case a fire breaks out,” said Sushil Yadav.