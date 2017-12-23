FIRs filed against BJP, right wing activists who opposed inter-faith marriage in Ghaziabad

A day after members of the right wing organisations and the city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests outside a house where celebration of an inter-faith marriage was taking place in Raj Nagar locality, the police have lodged two FIRs under stringent IPC sections.

The protesters on Friday were opposing the marriage of a 27-year-old Hindu woman who got married to a Muslim man from Noida at the Ghaziabad court. Their families, relatives and friends had organised a get together at the woman’s Raj Nagar residence but the celebrations sparked protests.

“We have lodged two FIRs. One is on complaint forwarded by woman’s family while the other is lodged by the police. The FIR by police has several persons named,” said HN Singh, senior superintendent of police.

The protests led by the BJP’s city president Ajay Sharma also saw protesters blocking the main Hapur Chungi to Meerut Crossing road and the traffic had to be diverted. They allegedly clashed with police and the officials also had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the protesters.

According to officials from Kavi Nagar police station, the FIR lodged by bride’s family did not name anyone but mentioned 50-60 unidentified persons. They said the second FIR named 13 persons, including BJP’s city president along with 100 other unidentified persons.

“We have already spoken about the issue and apprised party’s state unit office bearers. The issue has also reached the Uttar Pradesh chief minister while he was on his visit to Noida. We maintain that police resorted to lathicharge and have lodged a fake case against us in order to hide their act,” said Ajay Sharma, BJP’s city unit president.

The police said that among others named, is Mahesh Ahuja, the vice president of state unit of the Shiv Sena.

“We will resort to legal action against the FIR. It seems, the government, is working against the sentiments of the majority population. We have also handed over a memorandum to the district magistrate on Friday and explained all the activities which led us to protest,” he added.

The couple and their families knew each other and decided to perform a court marriage under the Special Marriage Act at Ghaziabad court on Friday.

Bride’s father, who is a chartered accountant, denounced the protests and told police and administration officials that the marriage was held with proper consent of the two families and even the couple.

Despite protests, the two families performed marriage but cut short the celebrations which were held at bride’s house. A heavy contingent of police along with administrative officials remained stationed in the locality to prevent any escalation of law and order or safety issues for the families.