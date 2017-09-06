Five members of Sansi gang arrested in Noida

The police arrested a leader of Sansi gang and his four accompanies after an encounter in the district late Tuesday night.

The Ghaziabad crime branch and cops from the Muradnagar police station nabbed Das alias Chuchal, who had a bounty of Rs 12, 000 on his arrest. The other four arrested persons are Sunil, Krishna, Monu and Ballu alias Bablu.

Police recovered one Alto car, five live cartridges, two empty cartridges, two knives, one gas cylinder, gas cutter and a regulator.

The accused were going to break open cupboards and lockers of a property dealer whom they had planned to target.

Police got a tip-off that five men in a Maruti Alto were going towards Duhai village. They laid a trap near Salemabad and hid two vehicles with police teams behind the bushes.

After a while, the police and the informer noticed a red Alto car coming from Rawali Road. When the police tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects allegedly opened fire.

“We managed to overpower the accused and arrested them. When we stopped the vehicle, one of the accused tried to alert Das that he should start firing because he understood that we were from the police department,” said Arvind Maurya, SP, Rural.

The suspects were on their way to commit a dacoity at a property dealer’s house in Duhai, said the officer.

During interrogation, Das had no qualms about getting arrested. “He said that if a man does not have criminal cases of loot, dacoity and robbery against them then no woman would marry them,” said Maurya.

Das told the cops that people from their community commit various crimes along with the help of their family members and it was a matter of pride for them.

He told the cops that their gang members steal huge bundles of wires and other construction material from closed shops and factories.

The accused have been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act for dacoity, robbery, theft and rioting.