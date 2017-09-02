Five sustain burn injuries while changing streetlights to LED in Ghaziabad

Five men, changing street lights to LED, sustained burn injuries after their mobile elevator came in contact with a high-tension wire at Shalimar Garden on Saturday afternoon.

Ghaziabad municipal corporation had given the contract to a private company to change 50,000 street lights to LED across the city.

The team was working on a 400 volt line to change the street lights. Due to some miscommunication, the elevator’s height was raised and it touched an 11KV high-tension wire passing above the normal line. This led to several people being injured and they were rushed for treatment. There has been no casualty,” said MC Sharma, chief engineer, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited.

“During such a process, the corporation officials should have taken a shutdown of the electricity lines. However, they did not take any permission from us,” he added.

According to the officials of the municipal corporation, their driver, Suraj Kumar, was driving the elevator and sustained burn injuries. The other four persons have been identified as Shintu, Guddu, Baldev Yadav and Kiran Pal.

“Two of them are severely injured. One of them is in our staff, while the other was the staffer of the private company. They both have been admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi. Both are stable. The elevator sustained damages and the costs will be recovered from the private company,” said CP Singh, municipal commissioner.

“A shutdown is not required for changing the street lights. It was a case where elevator was raised high and came in contact with the electricity line,” he added.

The municipal corporation had undertaken the project in April.