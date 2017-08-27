Flyover for ease of travel between Delhi-Ghaziabad by September end

Thousands of commuters will soon be able to travel seamlessly from Delhi to Ghaziabad on NH-24, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) set to throw open a part of flyover connecting Delhi to UP Gate. The flyover is being constructed as part of the road widening project of NH-24 under the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project.

According to officials, one side of the flyover, comprising two lanes of the national highway and four lanes of the expressway, will be completed by September end.

The officials intend to open the section and later begin the other side of the flyover which is likely to get complete by end of December.

“Once that part of the flyover is complete by September end, we plan to divert traffic to it. This will streamline

traffic movement. In between, we will start the work on the other side. The completed side will have a total of six lanes available for traffic, including the four lanes of the expressway,” said RP Singh, project director, NHAI.

The flyover is constructed as part of first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project and construction was taken up at the border of Delhi and UP. Due to the construction of the flyover at the Delhi-UP border, commuters have been facing traffic snarls each day at present, especially during peak hours.

The Ghaziabad traffic police have also made some diversions for easing the rush.

Officials said that the work for the second phase, UP Gate to Dasna in Ghaziabad was awarded in April and the work is likely to start in the first week of September.

“The second stretch spans nearly 19km and we have planned construction of 17 underpasses in between. The 17 underpasses will include 14 underpasses which will allow commuting from both sides to passengers. The rest three will be one way. Under this phase, we will have a single flyover which is now proposed at Lal Kuan. At CISF crossing, we have given a provision of an underpass,” he added.

The underpass at CISF crossing will allow smooth passage to Sector 62 metro from Noida to Indirapuram. The Ghaziabad development authority is preparing a detailed project

report from the DMRC for the project.

Likewise, the third phase of the project from Dasna to Hapur is under construction and the officials said that 16% work hahd already been completed. The fourth phase, connecting Dasna to Meerut, is yet to be awarded.

The foundation stone for the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31, 2015.