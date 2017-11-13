For third consecutive day, Ghaziabad tops polluted charts

For the third consecutive day on Monday, the Ghaziabad city topped the pollution list of cities across the country with an air quality index (AQI) of 497.

The pollution cloud has failed to dissipate, despite a series of steps taken by the district administration that include suspension of production in factories, closure of hot mix plants, water sprinkling on roads, among other measures.

The AQI, as assessed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), on Monday was 497 while it was 498 and 486 on Sunday and Saturday, respectively. This is the seventh day since October 30 when the city has topped cities across the country in terms of pollution.

“As a result of the prevailing conditions, we have a nearly 20% increase in patients arriving with issues of respiratory infections, breathlessness, aggravation of asthma and skin infection,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

“At the two government hospitals and four community health centres, we treat nearly 8,000 patients every day. Nearly 20% of them have complained of respiratory and related issues. There has been a rise of 20% in the number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases in the last one week. As we treat only 20% of the total patients in the district and the remaining 80% are treated at various private hospitals, the figures at private hospitals and clinics could be much higher than ours,” Dr Gupta said.

District magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said the administration has taken a majority of the prescribed steps to check pollution.

“The persistent situation is dependent on other regional factors too. We are trying our best with the available resources. We are resorting to penalties and even shutdown of production in industrial areas. Many factory owners have shut down production on their own,” she said.

On Monday too, the regional pollution control board officials ordered suspension of work at factories in various industrial areas.

“On Monday, we ordered the shutdown of production in 88 factories. In all, the number of factories where production has been suspended is now at 315. The figure and action taken report will be submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday,” said Ajay Sharma, regional officer, UP pollution control board.

The district has 356 ‘air polluting’ factories in various industrial areas. The NGT on November 9 had taken a tough stance on the issue of rising pollution.

The NGT in its November 9 order had said, “All the industrial activity in NCR of Delhi which releases emission would also not be carried out till the next date of hearing (sic)”.