Forest department books DPS Ghaziabad authorities for felling trees

The district forest department has registered a case against authorities of Delhi Public School Ghaziabad, Meerut Road, for allegedly cutting nearly 40 trees.

After some students of the school informed environment activists about the alleged felling of trees, the activists, along with officials from the forest department, conducted an inspection in the premises on Monday and found that trees were cut. They suspected the incident to have probably taken place last month.

“We have registered a case against the school officials, including their horticulture in-charge, under the provisions of the Tree Protection Act, 1976. The trees that have been cut included varieties like weeping fig, peepal, banyan and pilkhan, among others,” said Asif Shehzad, range forest officer, Ghaziabad.

“Now, we will send them a notice and the offence can be compounded by paying up a penalty amount. If they don’t appear, a charge sheet will be filed and the case will be sent to court. The school officials did not approach the forest department before cutting the trees. Last week, we also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on authorities of the same school after a langoor was found at their premises,” he said.

School principal Jyoti Gupta said, “No trees have fallen. The matter is about trimming of ficus trees. We have only trimmed for beautification. No trees have been cut.”

Information about the trees being cut inside the school was provided by school students. They were upset about the grown up trees being felled. When we inspected the site, some trees were found cut by half. It seems that the alleged cutting of trees was done last month or sometime back,” said Ruchin Mehra, an environment activist from Raj Nagar Extension.