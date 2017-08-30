Four bike lifters arrested in Greater Noida

The police on Tuesday evening arrested four men allegedly involved in stealing bikes from various areas of Noida and Greater Noida. They would sell the vehicles in other districts such as Hapur and Bulandshahr.

The arrest was made from Badalpur in Greater Noida, when five men were riding on two stolen motorcycles. Police said they were intercepted by a police team around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

The accused were asked to produce the documents of the motorcycles and they tried to speed away. However, the police team managed to nab four of them while one escaped from the spot.

Circle officer, Greater Noida- 3, Anit Kumar, said,“There was a routine checking during which four men were caught by the Badalpur police team. One of the accused is absconding and will be arrested soon. The bike lifters were questioned, after which they confessed to having stolen bikes from different places in Greater Noida and Noida. They would sell the motorcycles for a low price in rural areas of other districts such as Hapur and Bulandshahr.”

The four men have been identified as Mohit Gupta, 25, Arun Nagar, 25, Deepak Nagar, 23 and Rahul, 24, all residents of Badalpur. Police said all four men are school drop-outs and have been involved for more than a year in bike lifting.

Kumar said, “The four men after stealing bikes would dump them in a vacant plot near KRBL rice mill. We have recovered five bikes from there. A few vehicles are in the possession of the man who is absconding. The accused men would use steal the bikes by using master keys. They have stolen dozens of bikes and sold them off. Their receivers have been also identified.”

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man was also arrested from Dankaur area, who along with his two friends managed to loot an Ola cab on Sunday night. Police said that Deepak, who is a bachelor of science student, had booked a cab from Delhi and later dumped the driver on Yamuna Expressway near Dankaur.

Police said that Deepak also had a WagonR, which had broken down. He needed some parts and planned to steal the car. The car has been recovered after police launched a technical surveillance on the phone number through which the cab was booked.