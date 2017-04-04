Four dead, 10 injured in Yamuna Expressway accident

Four people were killed and 10 others injured when a speeding truck rammed a stationary van near Jewar on the Yamuna expressway late on Monday night.

The victims, all from a family, were heading from Khurja in Bulandshahr to Faridabad in Haryana. A total of 18 people, all men and women, were travelling in the Tata Magic van to Faridabad.

The accident occurred at 2.30 am when a tyre of the van was punctured and the driver was repairing it, police said.

“We were on our night patrol duty on the expressway when we heard a loud noise. On reaching the spot, we saw that a truck had hit a stationary van. We rescued the injured but four people were declared dead on the spot,” said Ajay Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Jewar police station.

The police rushed the injured to Kailash Hospital in Jewar. “At 3.30 am, we received four dead persons and 10 injured victims of a road accident. The injured were bleeding but no one was in a serious condition. We administered first aid and discharged them,” said Ravi Solanki, administrator, Kailash Hospital, Jewar.

The deceased are Harnarayan (37), Jaiprakash (40), Roopvati (45) and Mahendri (30). All the victims are from a traders’ family in Khurja, Bulandshahr.

“Two men and two women died in the accident. Of the 18 people, at least seven were women,” said Sharma.

The police arrested the driver of the speeding truck, Ramesh Kumar, and lodged a case of negligent driving (Indian Penal Code 279).

”He was produced before the magistrate and then sent to jail. We are probing the matter,” said Sharma.