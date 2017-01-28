Four killed as speeding Audi SUV rams into auto in Ghaziabad

Four people, including a woman employee of an IT company, were killed when a speeding Audi SUV collided with an autorickshaw on Hindon canal road in Indirapuram around Friday midnight.

Police said the autorickshaw was completely crushed in the accident, which occurred near the Gaur Green Avenue high-rise building. The Audi Q7, on the other hand, sustained damages on the driver’s side.

The deceased were identified as autorickshaw driver Sanjeev (25) and passengers Yajuvendra Singh (35), Vishal (25) and Rinku Yadav (40).

The auto driver Sanjeev hailed from Etah in Uttar Pradesh and was a resident of Noida’s Khora Colony along the NH24. He was the sole bread-winner of the family.

The auto was completely destroyed, and all its occupants were killed in the mishap. (Sakiib Ali/HT Photo)

“The two male passengers had come from Kanpur to Ghaziabad because one of them intended to attend a job interview. They were known to Rinku, who worked as a manager with HCL Technologies in Noida,” said Indirapuram circle officer Anil Kumar Yadav, adding that all the four had died on the spot.

Read l Five infamous luxury car mishaps on Delhi roads

Police said the two occupants of the car fled from the scene soon after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind. Documents recovered from the car identified its owner as Dr Manish Rawat, an associate professor (neurology) at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

“The car was being driven at a speed of 80 to 100 kph. We are not sure if the owner was in it,” the circle officer said.

Police have contacted Dr Rawat for further details. A case is yet to be registered.