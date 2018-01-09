Four sand mining sites to be leased out in Ghaziabad’s Loni

The district mining department will be leasing out four sand mining sites at Loni this month, officials said, adding that two sites have already been allotted while two more will be allotted through e-tendering and e-auction on January 16.

Two alloted sites are at Pychara village near the Yamuna river zone in Loni while the other two sites have been identified at Nauraspur and Badarpur.

Loni in Ghaziabad and parts of Delhi, are separated by the river, and had also been proposed as mining sites during the tenure of the previous government.

“The two sites at Pyachara (I & II) have been auctioned for ₹17.11 crore and ₹13.83 crore, respectively. The amount of royalty is for one year and there will be 10% increase in the amount every subsequent year. The lease will be for a period of five years,” said Ashish Kumar, district mining officer.

The other two sites at Nauraspur and Badarpur will be tendered and e-auctioned on January 16.

“We have nearly 30km stretch of river Yamuna in our jurisdiction where the four sites will have a total of nearly 37.78 hectre area and the lease holders will be able to mine nearly 7.63 lakh cubic metre of sand per year. The limit for the mining of sand has been fixed and nothing beyond this is permissible,” Kumar added.

The officials said no lease could be executed during the last five years as the parties moved court and the issue of sand mining lease got caught up in litigation. They said that it was a lease which was allotted in Pyachara for 3-4 months but no other lease could be executed.

“Illegal mining is rampant in these areas and there are hardly any checks and enforcement. Apart from the authorised sites, there is a lot of illegal mining activity which takes place in the river stream and is should not be allowed. If there are checks, the officials will also find many trolleys in the interior of neighbouring villages and suspected to be result of illegal mining,” Sushil Raghav, an environment activist said.

The officials said they lack staff and has only one officer and three home guards to conduct checks in isolated areas, where mafia rules, and sometimes prove a threat to the checking teams.

In a recent incident, a team of officials had seized five trucks but they were obstructed by three men in a Swift car on late night near Mewal Bhatti. One of the three later fled the spot after opening aerial fire. A case was also registered at Loni police station.