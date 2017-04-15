Free Wi-Fi for AKTU affiliated colleges soon

Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will be providing Wi-Fi services to affiliated institutions as per the election manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The affiliated institutions will also be linked with e-research platform ‘Sindhu’ of ministry of human resource development in order to promote research.

The BJP had in its election manifesto for UP assembly elections 2017 promised that when it comes to power, they will install free Wi-Fi on the campuses of all universities and colleges across the state. They had also promised more emphasis on the field of research.

Read more

In a meeting held between vice-chancellor Vinay Pathak, officials of university administration and representatives of affiliated colleges, it was decided that all affiliated institutions will be provided free Wi-Fi in the coming months.

“Earlier, we had signed a memorandum of understanding with Reliance Jio for Internet services. We are also in talks with other companies who can provide us Wi-Fi services,” said Pawan Gangwar, AKTU registrar.

Regarding the cost of installing Wi-Fi, Gangwar said, “Funding will not be an issue as many companies have offered us free Wi-Fi. However, the finer details about the deadline of installing Wi-Fi will be decided in the next academic meet.”

Also, after the students are linked to ‘Sindhu’, they can also access journals websites such as JSTOR (a digital library of academic journals, books and primary sources) for help in their theses.

“Sindhu platform will ensure that students have access to free e-journals for research purposes. Our university has always promoted digitalisation of education and our focus is now on promoting research,” said Aashish Mishra, spokesperson, AKTU.