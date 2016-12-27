Funding for Gzb’s 9.41km metro faces hurdles

The funding for the 9.41km metro route in Ghaziabad is still stuck. The project will face hurdles if the funding is not cleared before the model code of conduct for the upcoming elections is announced.

The 9.41km elevated metro corridor is under construction from Dilshad Garden in Delhi to New Bus Stand in Ghaziabad. The budget for this project is nearly ₹2,210 crore. Of this, UP agencies — Ghaziabad development authority, municipal corporation, UP state industrial development corporation (UPSIDC) and Avas Vikas — are to contribute a total of ₹1,479.6 crore.

“We are still waiting for a majority of the funds that is to be shared by the municipal corporation. The state revenue department has to change an earlier government order that states that the funds cannot be directly provided to the corporation for its land acquired by GDA. Land worth nearly ₹200 crore, which belonged to a gram sabha but in the municipal corporation’s custody, was procured by the authority,” said Vijay Kumar Yadav, vice-chairman, GDA.

The corporation has refused to pay its share and wants to adjust the land cost with its contribution. However, the land belongs to the gram sabha and the authority will have to transfer the amount to the corresponding account. In this scenario, a state government order is required to ensure that the money corporation’s share for the metro is paid.

Further, the state cabinet is yet to approve the revised cost of ₹2,210 crore for the metro link, from the earlier cost of ₹1,770 crore in 2012. The approval will pave the way for a ₹402.4 crore grant from Government of India.

“The project, unlike other metro projects in the state, has no funding from the state government. We are trying to manage funds but a major portion is required as soon as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation starts roping in the rolling stock,” Yadav said.

So far, the authority has paid nearly ₹490 crore of its ₹695.8 crore share to DMRC. Officials said that they have only received ₹50 crore from Avas Vikas and another ₹3.3 crore from UPSIDC so far. The project is to be completed by June 2017.