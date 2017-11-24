G Noida authority closes door on ‘criminals’ with draft by-laws for RWAs

The Greater Noida authority has prepared a draft of by-laws for the constitution of residents’ welfare associations (RWA) in residential areas and apartment complexes.

RWA is a residents’ body formed in a particular residential area with a group of persons who aim to undertake social welfare works in association with the government and voice public grievances.

The authority has come up with rules for the formation of RWAs because many persons with criminal backgrounds form such social groups. Officials said that in some areas, there are multiple RWAs formed by persons who nurture political ambitions but do nothing for the society and create problems for residents.

A group can get itself registered as an RWA with the office of the registrar of societies in Meerut. At present, there are around 50 RWAs in Greater Noida that are registered under the Societies Act.

“We have put the draft of by-laws on our website — www.greaternoida.com/files/attachments/rwa231117.pdf — so that residents can file their objections or suggestions within 30 days, starting November 23. Once finalised, the authority will help in RWA formation in all residential areas for better social welfare work in residential areas,” said BK Tripathi, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

According to the draft, each RWA will have to mandatorily reserve 30% of its seats for women members. Persons with criminal backgrounds will not be allowed to be a part of the RWAs. Also, each RWA will be able to elect only four office-bearers and 11 members.

The Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer or an official designated by the CEO will have the onus of conducting RWA elections and monitoring their functioning.

“The authority will recognise only one RWA in each residential area. The authority will work in association with this RWA for social welfare schemes and recreational facilities,” a Greater Noida authority official said.

The authority will also have the power to change the rules, whenever it is required.

Residents have welcomed the move because it will stop ineligible persons from contesting RWA elections.

“The best part (of the by-laws) is that the Greater Noida authority has agreed to our longstanding demand for giving recognition to RWAs, which play a constructive role in social activities. We hope with the help of new rules, more people will participate in social work,” said Alok Singh, a member of Alpha-1 RWA.