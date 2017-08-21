G Noida: Unpaid power bill causes infighting among residents of AVJ Heights

The police filed an FIR against two groups of residents for assault, trespassing, criminal intimidation and theft, after a scuffle broke out at AVJ Heights residential complex in Greater Noida on Sunday night over payment of electricity due.

Around 200 residents approached the Surajpur police station at midnight for security and police intervention, following which the police filed two FIRs.

“At midnight, residents of AVJ Heights approached us with allegations and counter allegations. We registered the complaints from both parties and lodged FIRs. We will carry out an investigation,” said Amit Kishore Srivastava, circle officer, Greater Noida 1.

Power supply to the high-rise was disconnected on Thursday due to delay in payment of electricity bill, which allegedly resulted in a scuffle between two groups of residents — those who had paid the charges and those who were yet to.

Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) had cut supply to the society due to pending electricity bill of Rs2.31 crore, accumulated over three years. The builders’ group had claimed that residents were unwilling to pay the service fee, maintenance charge and other electricity expenses, which is hindering the payment. Residents, on the other hand, had alleged that the builders’ group had been ambiguous regarding electricity charge.

However, on Saturday, electric supply was restored after the builders’ group agreed to pay the outstanding amount in instalments.

According to multiple reports, the residents who had paid all charges had allegedly cut the electricity supply of the other group in a bid to force them into clearing their dues.

“I have already paid Rs8,000 in advance but still my electricity was cut on Saturday night by some residents with vested interests. They even threatened me with dire consequences if I didn’t pay extra,” said Paresh Ranjan, a resident.

Some residents also alleged that their electricity meter was stolen by some residents who are allegedly acting at the behest of the builder.

“On Saturday night, my electricity supply was cut and the builder’s henchmen asked me to pay the maintenance fee,” said Rahul Shukla, a resident.

The maintenance in-charge of AVJ Heights said he was able to pay the first instalment of the bill only after residents agreed to pay their outstanding amount. He also alleged that a group of residents had started protesting when they were collecting the dues door-to-door.

“We started collecting the dues and almost all residents paid. A few started protesting and went to the Surajpur police station to create drama. In response, at least 300 residents who had paid their bill also approached the police to fight for what’s right. Finally, I was able to pay Rs31,20,000 on Monday as the first instalment of the pending amount,” said Karan Singh, in-charge, maintenance, AVJ Heights.

S Ganguly, the general manager of NPCL, said, “The outstanding amount is Rs2.31 crore. On Monday, the builder’s group paid Rs31 lakh and we have asked them to pay, in instalments, the same amount every week. We will ensure that all dues are cleared.”