G Noida: Yamuna authority DGM arrested for filing false corruption case

The deputy general manager of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), AK Singh, was arrested on the orders of Meerut divisional commissioner Dr Prabhat Kumar on Monday. Officials said that Singh is responsible for making false claims of corruption against top officials.

Kumar also holds additional charge as the chairman of YEIDA. On Kumar’s instructions, the police arrested AK Singh from the administrative building of YEIDA in Greater Noida.

“I got him arrested because he has filed false complaints against me and others officials, including industries minister Satish Mahana. We had filed a complaint and an FIR was lodged in the false complaint cases. During the probe, it was revealed that AK Singh was behind the false complaints,” said Kumar.

It has been revealed that in complaints addressed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh had alleged that an official of general manager rank was being transferred from Muzaffarnagar to Greater Noida on payment of a bribe of Rs50 lakh, sources said.

“It was revealed in the probe that the complainants were fake as all the addresses in the complaintscould not be found. The probe established that Singh got these complaints filed so that he stays in his post and is not transferred,” said Kumar.

Singh was looking after several infrastructure projects such as roads, affordable housing and park development in urban areas being developed along Yamuna Expressway.

The police reached the authority office at around 2pm, when Singh was in the chairman’s office. “I called the police and got him arrested because he was involved in wrongdoing,” said Kumar.

Satya Prakash, sub-inspector, Kasna police station, said,“We have arrested AK Singh in connection with an FIR lodged on August 11 against unidentified persons. In the FIR, it was alleged that a fake corruption case was filed against top officials. We are questioning AK Singh in Kasna police station.”